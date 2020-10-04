 Skip to main content
Mailbag: A story being told by reporters

While Donald Trump is making the rounds with ever more rambling diatribes against those his followers love to hate, ever larger, impossible to ignore, bits of reality refuse to be knuckled under.

It’s a story being told by reporters who must answer to editors and not media producers. Thankfully, they still exist. To Trump’s fans who have built their own media diet in a way that excludes the inconvenient truths within journalism, the profession, one has to implore “Tear down that wall.” A surviving republic will thank you.

Stacey Youdin

Corvallis

