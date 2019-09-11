A gracious thank you goes out to Michelle Dennehy and (unnamed) members of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for their heroic extermination of the alleged rogue cougar sighted in the Dunn Forest near Corvallis. It was not reported who took the trophy. The jogger who first encountered this vicious beast somehow managed to kick the beast in the head, and escaped without a scratch. The cougar gave chase, but ran away when confronted by two (unnamed) hikers and an (unnamed) dog.
The mountain lion committed the unforgivable sin of existing in the forest, and not fearing man.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mitch Scheele
Albany (Sept. 5)