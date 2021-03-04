Mailbag: A pretty good start, worth supporting

In a recent guest column, Carol Davies laid out some sobering facts about homelessness in general and in Albany in particular.

I hope that lays to rest the myths about homelessness being a lifestyle choice. If that were the case, this lifestyle would quickly lose its appeal for any human being after a few days of a cold, wet Oregon winter.

It’s time that people who rely on simplistic rationalizations for ignoring the suffering of the most vulnerable among us open their eyes and their hearts. When 30% of Albany residents pay more than 50% of their income on housing, we have a crisis that is affecting far more of us than most appreciate.

I refuse to believe that more than a handful of our fellow citizens would deny that the rest of the community has a responsibility to help if they understood the facts of who is homeless and why, as eloquently explained by Davies.

It’s great to know that our new mayor understands the reality of homeless and supports this effort. While it is not the answer for everyone, this is one option on a continuum from having no shelter to having their own homes.