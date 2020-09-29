Mailbag: A potential super-spreader in action

The week of Sept. 13, there was a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in our area. It was blamed on students returning to Oregon State University.

On Sept. 19, Ellie and I saw evidence of how this might be true. We were sitting in our garage, looking up Jameson Drive, when 10 or 12 cars began parking on both sides of the street. Young adults began piling out. Not a single person had a mask on. They were hugging and kissing without any attempt to observe social distancing.