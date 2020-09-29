 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: A potential super-spreader in action

Mailbag: A potential super-spreader in action

{{featured_button_text}}

The week of Sept. 13, there was a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in our area. It was blamed on students returning to Oregon State University.

On Sept. 19, Ellie and I saw evidence of how this might be true. We were sitting in our garage, looking up Jameson Drive, when 10 or 12 cars began parking on both sides of the street. Young adults began piling out. Not a single person had a mask on. They were hugging and kissing without any attempt to observe social distancing.

They all headed up into the cul de sac. Obviously, this was overflow parking. What we saw was a potential super-spreader in action. Our entire neighborhood is now vulnerable.

Jack Larson

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News