Mailbag: A picture is worth a thousand words

Is the DH showing last year’s photos on the sports page?

Every photo seems to have the athletes breathing heavily right into each other’s unmasked faces. Background shots that include the bleachers show people sitting shoulder — and no masks. I don’t read that section, but see the photos on the way to the puzzles and funnies.

With schools being closed to help contain this vicious coronavirus, kids having a really hard time trying to learn how to read, others getting way behind, all of us masked when we go out in public, so many lost their jobs — then these surely are not current sports photos.

Even if they are of last year, that is a lot of pictures to undo all the thousands of words we have in the DH about trying to control this epidemic by wearing masks, keeping six feet apart, etc. A picture is worth a thousand words in how folks copy the photos more than the words.

Eve Bennett

Albany

