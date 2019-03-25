An old friend an I were talking about the Mueller investigation coming to an end. For 265 days the country was put through a challenge to the people's vote and that's what the investigation really was. It was simply to cover up the lie that Hillary couldn't lose the election, when she did lose then the swamp had to make up a reason it happened. You see liars use more lies to cover up their first lies.
The damage done to the country can't be measured because corruption of the government isn't just numbers, it's damaged the soul of the Republic. I asked my friend since the swamp controls the Justice Department will we ever see people held accountable for all the lies and corruption? His reply was "No, but the people have been given true understanding of all sides in this mess."
Understanding of everyone's role in corruption and just how far they are willing to go to get what they want. Lies and false charges, destroying the credibility of our institutions from the Justice Department to the media. Lies that created hate so strong folks were talking civil war. Yes, we have an understanding now but what the country needs is accountability for what has been done to it. Corruption won't let accountability take place because those responsible run the institutions and media that's spread the lies won't help.
Is this the government you want, are you a party to hate? We can do better.
James Farmer
Albany (March 23)