Mailbag: A pandemic solution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a pandemic solution! Fill a less-utilized resource, mental hospitals, with "new blood." We could commit a crush of overexcited, imbalanced, deceptive and selfish folks there to rest, think and get reeducated holistically, but mostly, distance themselves from the public’s health and the interconnected economy, our social lifeblood.

"Our public health authorities" inflicted us with a narrow-minded, illogical, immune-ignorant, wasteful, unrealistic, fear-driven, nutritionally-deficient, conventional-medical, backwards response to what’s a mild virus for most. Then the authorities led people to "freak out" and approve draconian economic measures that will probably end tens of millions of lives years early just to keep relatively few seniors from possibly dying several months early.

PBS' Judy Woodruff lamented that Africa had only 2,000 ventilators for 100s of millions of people, but isn’t the whole continent of Africa better ventilated? With so few cars, vast expanses of natural territory, people breathing fresh air and walking, aren’t Africans naturally supporting their health and immunity? Isn’t that better than deploying artificial breathing devices in hospitals when someone’s extremely ill? As it is, 80-97% of ventilator cases aren’t ending well.