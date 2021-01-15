Mailbag: A new chapter is being written

As our TV screens flashed images of the mob incited by President Trump storming and vandalizing the U.S. Capitol, commentators stated that Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered as another day of infamy in our history.

May I suggest that actually it should be remembered as a good day for America? Sad, shameful, terrifying, of course, all of the above, and more; but in the end, a good day, for two reasons:

First, it was a long overdue wake-up call that spoke louder than any of Trump’s previous actions his popular and political supporters had chosen to ignore. But our democratic institutions survived by the end of the day, just enough perhaps to begin more soul-searching and positive changes. Mental health therapists know that sometimes patients have to hit bottom before climbing up the road to recovery. Maybe we just did.

More importantly, Georgia’s election results are a tsunami against the entrenched power of Deep South traditions. Dr. King, James Baldwin and many legendary civic leaders would have cried with joy and pride on this day. Disfranchised people have finally flexed their muscles with their votes, and from now on will remember and teach their children the power of civic involvement.