Mailbag: A metaphor for the will to freedom

Thank you for the article in the Sept. 26 issue titled “Jailbreak shines light on mass incarceration of Palestinians.”

Israel’s use of mass imprisonment plays a major role in its system of control over the Palestinian people; this prison break was celebrated widely. Most Palestinians view all Palestinians under Israeli incarceration as political prisoners in the national struggle for liberation.

According to Addameer (Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association), immediately following the six prisoners’ escape from Gilboa Prison on Sept. 6, the Israeli Prison Services forcibly transferred more than 350 Palestinian prisoners to unknown locations across Israeli prisons, including interrogation wings.

The IPS then instituted a large-scale lockdown, denying all access — including from families and lawyers — to more than 4,700 Palestinian prisoners. Collective punishment by an occupying force is prohibited under Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

To many, the prison break on Sept. 6 symbolized the possibility for Palestinians as a whole to break free of the occupation. It was a metaphor for the Palestinian people’s resolute will to freedom.

Valori George and Joshua Hough

Corvallis Palestine Solidarity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0