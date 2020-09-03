Mailbag: A long history of white male supremacy

In addition to racism, white male supremacy also has a long history of sexism. We are now celebrating the 100th year of a woman’s right to vote. White women did not get the right to vote until 1920 after 72 years of the woman’s suffrage movement that started in 1848.

I remember only 20 years ago when my father and I visited two of my aunts (father’s sisters) and he made a statement of, “You know the country was great until you know what.” Not wanting to know his response he answered it anyway, “This country went to hell when they gave the women the right to vote.” Put the year 2000 in prospective, and one can see that was not that long ago, and I still see male supremacy over women as well as people of color. We white men need to accept that all women and people of color are equal as one in the eyes of our creator. How long is this going to take?