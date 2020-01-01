Mailbag: A little ditty to ring in the new year

It’s the night before New Year

In Corvallis’ downtown

There is moss in the trees

And rain coming down

The presents have all been

Unwrapped with great glee

But with Christmas now over

Time to take down the tree

Ma’s drinking pinot

And I’ve got a beer

As we sit and we ponder

The upcoming new year

There’s a mix of emotions

Coming at us of late

A new OSU prez

Whom we’re hoping is great

On the plus side, the women

Basketballers ranked 4

On the bad — our newspaper

Has no ed-i-tor

What should we expect

In this upcoming year?

An election whose outcome

Some will curse, others cheer

Father time’s watch keeps ticking

The last decade’s done for

And the century has grown up

A teenager no more

In closing, let’s hope that

Love and peace and serenities

Accompany what follows

In the new roaring twen-i-ties

Happy 2020!

Kevin Ahern

Corvallis

