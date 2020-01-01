Mailbag: A little ditty to ring in the new year

It’s the night before New Year
In Corvallis’ downtown
There is moss in the trees
And rain coming down
The presents have all been
Unwrapped with great glee
But with Christmas now over
Time to take down the tree
Ma’s drinking pinot
And I’ve got a beer
As we sit and we ponder
The upcoming new year
There’s a mix of emotions
Coming at us of late
A new OSU prez
Whom we’re hoping is great
On the plus side, the women
Basketballers ranked 4
On the bad — our newspaper
Has no ed-i-tor
What should we expect
In this upcoming year?
An election whose outcome
Some will curse, others cheer
Father time’s watch keeps ticking
The last decade’s done for
And the century has grown up
A teenager no more
In closing, let’s hope that
Love and peace and serenities
Accompany what follows
In the new roaring twen-i-ties
Happy 2020!
Kevin Ahern
Corvallis