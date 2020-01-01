Mailbag: A little ditty to ring in the new year

It’s the night before New Year

In Corvallis’ downtown

There is moss in the trees

And rain coming down

The presents have all been

Unwrapped with great glee

But with Christmas now over

Time to take down the tree

Ma’s drinking pinot

And I’ve got a beer

As we sit and we ponder

The upcoming new year

There’s a mix of emotions

Coming at us of late

A new OSU prez

Whom we’re hoping is great

On the plus side, the women

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Basketballers ranked 4

On the bad — our newspaper

Has no ed-i-tor

What should we expect

In this upcoming year?

An election whose outcome