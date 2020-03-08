Mailbag: A life among castoff cats

A golden star for Olivia Christie (Mailbag, Feb. 27) — "and a child shall lead them."

The No. 1 problem with our feral cats is that a human at one time had something to do with their situation. The most helpful solution is to get your cats fixed or neutered. So many people get that cute little kitten, which grows up to be a sometimes troublesome large cat, and the females have litter after litter.

We live out on rural farmland on 5 acres. Over the years we have had dogs and cats, too many to count, dropped off on our property. Even one morning waking up to the cock-a-doodle-doo of roosters. They had been dropped off during the night and were now perched in our trees.

Then one memorable day, my husband went out to put mail in our rural mailbox and came back in carrying a hand-sized kitten someone had stuffed in the back of the mailbox. That was over 20 years ago. And yes, we still have the cat.

Bottom line is people need to be more responsible. People, get your cats and dogs fixed, please.

Joan Hunt

Lebanon

