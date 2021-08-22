Mailbag: A history lesson in relationship

When I was the GAPS Superintendent in the 1990’s, the protocol for evaluating the superintendent was well established and understood. Statewide norms were practiced. Here’s how it worked:

The newly elected board met in executive session with the superintendent, and they arrived at the performance goals for the year. The goals were typically made public in the fall at the start of the school year. An executive session in the winter was held to do a mid year assessment, and an end of year evaluation was conducted in the spring. The results of these assessments were usually made public in the spring along with a contract extension and an increase in salary, This gave the superintendent assurance that the board was still supportive, and that the goals they had agreed to had been met satisfactorily.

It was the board that set the goals who did the evaluation.

The process would repeat itself with the seating of the new board in July.

It is ludicrous to assert that the incoming board should determine whether the superintendent met the goals of the outgoing board, or that the performance merited a contract extension or raise. Thaose decisions were properly made by the outgoing board.