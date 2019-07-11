Did you know that Brownsville, Oregon has a unique, artistic, historic sight which equals or exceeds what many of us drive to other states to see? No, it is not hidden. You drive right by it on Highway 228 at the west entrance to Brownsville.
I urge you to take a couple of hours and see what a treasure Howard Taylor left for us in The Living Rock Studios. Admission is by donation. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday. Call 541-466-5814 or go to www.livingrockstudios.org.
No, I am not on the Chamber of Commerce, but go on into town and see what the local artists have in their gallery as well as the Linn County Museum.
Enjoy.
Liz VanLeeuwen
Halsey (July 5)