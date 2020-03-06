Mailbag: A full day's labor for a full day's pay

Let's assume that when at my job (disclaimer: I'm retired now) there were some decisions made that I disagreed with. In fact, I disagreed with them so strongly that I refused to go to work.

What do you think my boss would do? Well, one choice would be to fire me. That certainly seems reasonable, and it would be within his rights. But what if, for some reason, he couldn't fire me? I suspect then he wouldn't pay me for the days that I didn't show up. That also seems reasonable (even if I didn't like it).

Which brings us to the recent walkout by some of our state legislators. Since we really can't fire our state legislators, perhaps we could take the second path. Why pay them when they aren't showing up for work? We elected them to do a job, and when things don't go their way, they react like little kids and take their ball and go home.

Perhaps they don't fully understand the definition of "democracy." Perhaps they don't understand their obligations as a state officer or their oath of office. Perhaps they haven't read Public Law 96-303, Section III: "Give a full day's labor for a full day's pay; giving earnest effort and best thought to the performance of duties."

Or maybe they have, and just don't care.

Dick Jarvinen

Corvallis

