Mailbag: A fine example of dog-whistle politics

I gotta congratulate Mr. John Brenan of Corvallis for his letter of April 1, “Democrats passed Jim Crow laws.”

Not often we get to see such a fine example of cherry-pickin’ the historical record with such fine surgical precision. What he includes is dwarfed by what he leaves out.

If future generations of schoolkids are taught the whole truth (not spoon-fed propaganda like my generation was), then the story of the Republican Party in the latter half of the 20th century will be a story of descent into bigotry, racism, xenophobia and vicious, militant white supremacy, starting with Nixon and continuing with Reagan, both Bushes and Trump.

A huge story, way too big for a letter to the editor and quite a bit closer to the present than anything in the 19th century.

I gotta say that it’s also not often we such a fine example of dog-whistle politics as this letter. Perhaps Ronald Reagan’s “States’ rights” speech at the Neshoba County Fair, Mississippi, back in 1980 — the day after he was nominated by the Republicans — would come close.

Bill Halsey

Albany

