Mailbag: A few points of clarification

Just a few points of clarification in no particular order.

• Protests and riots. When a protest harms people or damages property, it is no longer a protest. It has become a riot.

• Redistribution. You cannot redistribute something that was not distributed in the first place. You can take something from somebody that is theirs and give it to someone else, but that is not redistribution. That’s a take.

• Rights and privileges. If it costs money, it is probably a privilege, not a right.

• Tax loopholes. There is no such thing. What is referred to as loopholes is following the tax code to the letter. If there is an issue, it is due to the poorly written tax code, not the tax filer.

• Slave owners. Democrats were plantation operators and slave owners, not Republicans. The Republican Party was formed, in part, to end slavery.

• The KKK was Democrats, not Republicans. After the United States Civil War ended, the Ku Klux Klan was founded. The Klan was born a secret organization that attracted defeated Confederates who resented the changes of Reconstruction. The KKK experienced a resurgence during the Wilson administration.