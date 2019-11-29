This just in: The 2018 FBI “Crime in the U.S.” report includes these facts: Robbery is down 12% from 2017, murders fell 6.2%.
Contrary to media bias, even as the number of firearms increased, crime declined. Rifles of all types were used in less than 2% of homicides. So rifles, slandered in political meetings and media, resulted in fewer deaths than knives (11%); hands, fists and feet (5%); and blunt objects (3%).
Crime-stat trackers continue to combine homicides and suicides to create a false account of “gun violence." Oregon is the nation’s first and, under Democrat dominance, an increasingly militant sanctuary state.
Sanctuary policies are illegal and deadly. There are now 22 million people in the U.S. illegally (source: Harvard University). How do these individuals behave in the crime department? Non-citizens committed 42.7% of all U.S. federal crimes in 2018.
Now Oregon Democrats would have you: a.) clamp ball-and-chain hardware on your Second Amendment guns; and b.) pay jacked-up taxes so whoever comes across the state line illegally will live free off the “fat” of your skinny land.
Pete Ready
Albany