Kudos for the recent articles on House Bill 2001 regarding single family housing and Senate Bill 1051 regarding ADUs. At the center is Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa, who is demonstrating dictator-like opposition to these state laws.
The mayor seems to be in good company with a host of publicly elected officials who want to singly decide which laws they support and which they oppose. The last two governors, both Democrats, have not upheld Oregon’s laws regarding the death penalty, due to their personal feelings. This unchecked insubordination and lawbreaking behavior has emboldened other elected officials like our mayor to also break the law.
Please review the City Charter, Section 32, Oath of Office: “Before entering upon the duties of the office, each officer shall take an oath or shall affirm support of the constitutions and laws of the United States and of Oregon and shall commit to faithfully perform the duties of the office.” (Ord. 5741, 6-23-2010)
Nowhere can I find anything that mentions putting personal feelings above the law. Put another way: As mayor, you don’t get to decide which laws to embrace and which to oppose. The job description does not mention obstructing laws as your duty or responsibility. Get in line or resign.
The mayor has long been against any growth in our city. The mayor's imagined “slums” from ADUs being built have not happened. Just because she imagines negative outcomes does not make it reality.
These laws allow freedom to property owners to have more control and options over the private property that they own. Freedom is a hallmark of our founding as a country. In Oregon our government is funded by taxes on property and income. Any development brings increased property taxes. These tax increases would come naturally (voluntarily) from giving citizens freedom of choice (ADUs or middle housing).
What we are seeing is not leadership, it’s dictatorship. And history shows us this is how revolutions begin.
John Robinson
Albany (July 14)