I just read Ronald Avery's letter in the May 24 Democrat-Herald. Holy cow! I'm not the only one worked over by the Oregon Department of Revenue.
For the first time ever I submitted my 2018 Oregon tax return electronically. It cost me money, but it was easier, and it would get me my refund quicker. It did cost me money; I was wrong on the other two.
I too received a threatening letter requesting 1099s. I mailed the required forms three days later. I've been under the impression that the payer provided the withholding data to the state; the IRS has never asked me to provide paper copies when I e-filed.
I e-filed the returns on Feb. 16. I received my federal refund on Feb. 28; 12 days. Oregon received on May 13; almost three months.
Lesson learned.
Stan Paul
Lebanon (May 24)