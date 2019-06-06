War is a horrible event. On June 6 of this year we remembered it was 75 years ago American warriors took the battle to the Nazis socialists who controlled Europe. These were truly evil people who forced their way of life on the world and thank God we had people willing to fight a war against that evil.
Looking at history the numbers show that in all the wars Americans have fought in we have lost 1.1 million warriors in actual combat. Politicians declare wars and tell you why your enemy must die; it's to protect your way of life.
In 1973 both sides of our politics declared war on our unborn. They said it was to protect life and protect your way of life so killing the unborn was no different than killing your enemy. They told women it's sanctioned by the state to kill their babies and it protects a woman's life and prosperity. In reality it's true that bringing a child into the world can put you into poverty. As the jobs were sent overseas, women had little choice but to kill their kids if they didn't want to live in poverty.
Sixty million babies have been aborted since 1973, more deaths than in every war we have ever fought. A war on innocents declared by politicians and fought in the hearts of women. It's a war women fight and what it does to them is heartbreaking.
James Farmer
Albany (June 2)