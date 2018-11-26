I note, with a slight twitch of humor, that the "anti-communist forces" are out in full force (three recent letters to editor, all warning us of the insidious dangers of even thinking of, let alone speaking out loud the terrible word: Communism!
First, let me explain: I am not a "communist," I am a communitarian. A word that has not yet been dehumanized by the propaganda machine that runs continually spreading confusion about these things. I believe in evolution. Not just biologically but also in economic systems. We don't have unadulterated slavery any more. Women are mostly recognized as full-fledged humans, entitled to most human rights. We don't burn witches much any more, etc. So, there is some progress.
Communism is a philosophy, the idea that major things in society that are necessary for the welfare of all citizens should be run for the benefit of all, not just the predatory class that, for now, is mostly in charge. This next step in social evolution is mostly known as "socialism," meaning "social ownership of the means of production." (Making shoes and other stuff).
With democratic governments, of course.
The problems come up with the notion that social ownership requires that the predatory class and all the wannabes who think they own it all don't want to share. Their church is called Wall Street. "If peaceful revolution is made impossible, violent revolution is made inevitable." — John F. Kennedy. No wonder they murdered him.
As for you others, it is too late. We already have public education, public roads, airports, libraries, public health care (coming soon), etc.
Ed Hemmingson
Albany (Nov. 24)