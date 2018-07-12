Well, here we are a little over a month after the Supreme Leader sold the farm to the Great Leader by promising to halt military exercises on the Korean peninsula in exchange for a “promise” to denuclearize. Supreme Leader has subsequently assured the world that Great Leader no longer poses a nuclear threat, while his own Defense Intelligence Agency has revealed that Great Leader is a lying scoundrel just like his father and grandfather.
Now Supreme Leader is scheduled to meet with Puppet Master. Puppet Master is Supreme Leader’s role model. He (Puppet Master) has already sworn to have had no involvement in American elections. His only wish is the crippling of NATO, the dissolution of the European Union, and rebirth of the USSR. Unfortunately for us, Supreme Leader may be the one to help him achieve those goals. Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan are flipping in their graves, while Stalin is applauding.
This administration is not Republican, surely not democratic, and may not even be American. When will we put aside the fact that Clinton lost the election, is not and will not be president, and we have a clear and present danger to the security of this country residing in the peoples’ house?
Wake up. Is it going to take plowing under the soybeans and free pork at Safeway to prove that we have a moron in the White House?
Kenneth R. England
Albany (July 2)
I love it. [smile]
Well yeah
Everyone loves a freak show.
Hey Kenneth ,I like the way things are going, the only morons I see are the bend over and take it people we've have had the last decade
