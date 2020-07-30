Mailbag: A chance to restore abundant fish runs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the pandemic rages, Oregonians of all ages and communities are looking for a safe, rewarding and fun activity that we all can enjoy. One such activity is fishing. This summer, the lakes and rivers in Oregon are teeming with trout, salmon, steelhead and a variety of warm-water fisheries.

We are fortunate to live in an area with one of the greatest salmon and steelhead runs in the country. These abundant runs aren’t specific to the Columbia River — the Willamette River and its many tributaries have historically hosted substantial runs as well.

Just a few years ago, the Willamette River had annual runs with more than 100,000 spring salmon, 10,000 winter steelhead and 20,000 summer steelhead. Today, runs are nowhere close to these numbers because fish passage has been substantially impacted by structures and dams on these rivers.

In 2019, ODFW identified 21 priority projects for fish passage improvements in the mid-Willamette Basin. As a community, we would all benefit economically and recreationally if we can restore Willamette River fish returns to these previous numbers.