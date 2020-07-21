Mailbag: A case to be made for DACA people

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A heart-wrenching story on the front page of the June 28 DH. There’s a lot I don’t know and, if the story is accurate in stating the DACA people are Americans, it’s just one more thing I didn’t know.

I thought an American was a citizen of this country, not just someone who was within the geographic boundaries. And isn’t that the DACA issue? If they were Americans, there’d be no issue.

I think everyone would also better understand if the article said they were brought to this country “illegally” rather than “through unofficial means.” It would better explain why there is an issue. I’m guessing the writer is using that ambiguous phrase because it suits their position and objective.

I think there’s a case to be made for these people to have a path to citizenship, remaining in the U.S., if they qualify and that’s what they want, and becoming Americans.

Stan Paul

Lebanon

