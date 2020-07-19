Mailbag: A big thank-you to law enforcement

Thank you to the Gazette-Times for your timely article about Benton County police and sheriff departments. Inquiring minds all wanted to know how our local law enforcement stacked up in the debate about policing.
I felt pretty sure that our departments in the mid-valley were well trained and would have most of the suggested reforms already in place. It is reassuring to find out that this was the case. I respect our law enforcement employees for choosing this career to protect and serve our communities. A big thank-you to our law enforcement folks for their service and sacrifice.
Robin Becker
Corvallis
