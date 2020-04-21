Mailbag: A big thank-you to front-line workers

I just want to give a big thank-you to all of the people working at the grocery stores, the drive-throughs, the people still doing pick-up and delivery from restaurants, pharmacies, delivery drivers, and staff and delivery people at the G-T.

Where would we be without them right now? We all owe a great deal to the health care workers across the country, including those who do the cleanup every day at the hospitals, working day and night for us, at serious risk to themselves. How our firefighters and police departments are stepping up, even our postal workers. So many unsung heroes. I hope everyone will have a better sense of appreciation for them all.