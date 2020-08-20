Mailbag: A better world shall emerge

Perhaps in these uneasy times it would be good to renew a hope for a better day.
At the signing of the surrender of the empire of Japan at the end of World War II, these words were spoken by Gen. Douglas MacArthur: “It is my earnest hope — indeed the hope of all mankind — that from this solemn occasion a better world shall emerge out of the blood and carnage of the past, a world founded upon faith and understanding, a world dedicated to the dignity of man and the fulfillment of his most cherished wish for freedom, tolerance and justice.”
That hope can become a reality only if each of us works and lives with these principles. I would add love to the equation.
Nancy Davis
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!