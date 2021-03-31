 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: 18th anniversary of a needless death

Mailbag: 18th anniversary of a needless death

{{featured_button_text}}

March 26 was the 18th anniversary of Rachel Corrie’s death.

Rachel was a college student and an American human rights activist. She was crushed to death by a US-made Caterpillar bulldozer driven by an Israeli soldier in Rafah, Gaza, as she was trying to protect a Palestinian home from demolition.

To this day, Palestinian homes are still being demolished and Palestinian people being displaced. In 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was created. These rights were extended to the people of Israel. How long will it take for these rights to be extended to the people of Palestine?

Ruth Roberts

Corvallis

 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News