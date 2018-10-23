Linn County Measure 22-174, allowing the Sheriff to rule on whether certain firearms laws are constitutional, is clearly unconstitutional itself. Article III of the U.S. Constitution vests judicial power in the courts and states that "...judicial power shall extend to all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution..."
If this measure passes, the county will be obligated to defend it in court, incurring legal fees in what is certain to be a losing argument. Only the lawyers will come out on top.
Jeff Falen
Lebanon (Oct. 22)