I have a question for the readers of the Albany Democrat-Herald. Can anyone tell me of a high school 5A team that has seven wins and no losses this year? And also ranked No. 2 in the state.
I understand that we need to see information about the Beaver football games. Please give me a break! The Beavers play a game on Saturday, and Thursday there are still full pages in the paper about how good or bad they did.
Maybe we can see some write-ups about our high school teams when they go 7-0.
You have free articles remaining.
I also want to thank the Democrat-Herald for making is so much easier to read the paper. I start an article and as soon as I read Corvallis I stop reading it!
Robert L. Wilson
Albany (Oct. 25)