Letter: Zimmerman claimed to be a vigilante

In discussing the Trayvon Martin case, Mr. Mallory (“Propagandists have launched new world,” March 8) stated “left-wing propagandists have helped launch us into a world of increasing racial tensions,” and caused “higher crime rates in leftist-run cities.”

Let’s remember Mr. Zimmerman claimed to be a neighborhood “vigilante” in Florida, a state with the stand-your-ground law that allows people to use deadly force to defend themselves when they feel threatened.

The topic invites a broader discussion of causes of racial violence and crime. While it’s true large cities with denser pockets of poverty, homelessness and drug trafficking have high crime rates, let’s not ignore conclusions from the following studies, to name a few:

1. Stronger gun regulations are associated with decreased firearm homicide rates (Journal of the American Medical Association, January 2017 and February 2018);

2. Right-to-carry concealed handgun laws are associated with 13-to-15% higher violent crime rates 10 years after adoption (Journal of Empirical Legal Studies, April 2019);

3. Homicide rates increased by 16 to 33% in six Republican-controlled states that adopted early SYG laws (JAMA, February 2022); there was severe racial bias in the ability of perpetrators to successfully use the SYG defense (Social Science Quarterly, March 2017).

Reducing complex issues of racial profiling and crime to partisan ideology ignores medical and legal research that overwhelmingly points to factors such as our culture of violence, our fascination with gun ownership and the sad consequences of our weak firearm regulations compared to those of other civilized nations.

Chinh Le, M.D.

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0