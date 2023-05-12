My name is Don Frier and I’m running for the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service Zone 5 seat, representing Lebanon and the surrounding area.

You can find more information about me from my LinkedIn page or on Facebook. I teach at the community college and university level, and understand the challenges our students and children face.

I know I can do a good job representing everyone in Lebanon on the Education Service District Board. If you want to know more about the Education Service District, take a look at its webpage.

Don’t forget to get out and vote this election. Every vote counts, and yours could make the difference.

Don Frier

Lebanon