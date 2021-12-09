Letter: Young people need to be encouraged

I am one of many Albany residents who were saddened to learn of the disturbingly low number of students in our Greater Albany Public Schools who are passing the state standard tests in English and math.

I write to urge the board of Greater Albany Public Schools to address this situation by enacting performance requirements of each student. No advancement to the next grade without achieving the needed skills.

I have family members who have firsthand knowledge of the low academic standards of our schools. Their children have attended both private and public elementary schools, and their experience is that the quality of education was far better at the private school.

It is unfortunate that a family has to pay extra tuition for its children to attend private schools in order to have a good education. The tuition is, of course, in addition to the property and income taxes all citizens pay to support public schools.

Let our public schools enforce performance of each student, so they understand there is a consequence to one’s behavior. If our young people are encouraged to work hard and are determined to learn, they will have great opportunities for a successful future.

Suzy Stothoff

Albany

