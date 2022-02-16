Letter: You'll have a vote on future raises

In a move that shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone, the mayor and city council voted themselves a new source of income.

You didn’t have a say in it, and they assure you they regret going over your head to do so. Just trust them; they certainly thought about you.

The vote, they say, was split until the mayor came in to tip the vote, and darned if it didn’t just land on that one side. I mean, darn.

But they each said they really didn’t want to reach into your pocket without your say-so, but they were pretty sure you’d say yes anyway. Councilor Maughan felt he was doing you a favor, seeing the election cycle would probably be distracting for you, there would be too much mayhem and you’d forget to vote them a nice stipend like you know you really wanted to.

Councilor Shepherd was concerned about how much it would cost you to put the measure on the ballot, which would probably be significantly less than the cost of funding eight or nine new government positions and their inevitable pay raises, but hey!

They assure you you’ll get to have a vote on any future pay raises … that is, unless there’s too much mayhem and excessive cost in putting it on a ballot, which they’re certain you’d probably vote for anyway.

This is probably true. Grifters gonna grift. Just do me a favor and stop telling me it’s the Republicans who are stealing your democracy.

Harry Mallory

Corvallis

