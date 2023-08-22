In the New Testament, Jesus visits Jerusalem, the capital of the Roman province of Judea, homeland of the Jews.

When, how and why did Judea become Palestine? Where did the Palestinian people come from? What kind of government did the country of Palestine have? A king? An emir? What was the status of Palestine when the British took it over as a protectorate, and why did the British get to take it over?

If you can’t answer these questions, then you should study the situation.

There are a lot of people making a lot of claims that have no connection to reality, and you shouldn’t believe anyone. It’s easy enough to find original documents online, so look it up.

For example, speaking about modern Israeli history without the Peel Commission Report is like speaking about U.S. history without the Declaration of Independence. You can find the text of both online. You shouldn’t fall for propaganda from either side.

Dave Rabinowitz

Corvallis