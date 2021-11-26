 Skip to main content
Letter: Yet another example of discrimination

I am a season ticket holder for Oregon State University Beavers women’s basketball and also have a parking pass.

For the Nov. 20 game, we were not allowed to park in the usual parking area near Gill Coliseum for the noon game. Instead we were directed to areas much further away.

Why? Because the Beaver men were playing a football game at 7:30 p.m. and needed to have the entire parking lot available for “pre-game activities.”

Yet another example of how the women are discriminated against. Shame on you, Beaver Athletics!

Becky McKenzie

Corvallis

 

