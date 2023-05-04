We would like to recommend Amy Vetor for the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board.

Amy is the incumbent candidate, a parent of two children who attend public school in Lebanon. She has proven to make the best decisions for teachers and students. The education service district provides special educational services for three counties.

Specific services provided by the education service district are early intervention, special education and early childhood special education, school improvement, network and technology, and business and administration services.

Grants for services to students with less common disabilities and for teachers at the Farm Home School in Corvallis are another responsibility of education service district board members.

Amy understands the work and brings a lot of experience and attention to the detail of this job. We urge your vote for Amy.

Andy and Marilyn Belcher

Lebanon