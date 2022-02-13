Letter: Writers made up their COVID numbers

I’ve tried to find a reference to confirm claims by Robert Corl (“Trump voters have been brainwashed,” Jan. 16) and Ronald Coffey (“GOP has become anti-science party,” Jan. 27) that Trump voters are nine times more likely to die of the COVID-19 virus than are Biden voters.

I did find a few articles stating that Trump voters are more likely to die of COVID-19 than are Biden voters, but nowhere near nine times. Even that data is suspect, because votes are supposedly unverifiable, hence finding a correlation between voters’ choice and dying of COVID is difficult, if not impossible.

So where did Messrs. Corl and Coffey get their nine-times number? It is pretty obvious they made it up. Probably the real numbers didn’t make Trump look bad enough, so they doctored them. Both writers claim Trump and the Republican Party are anti-science, yet they’re the ones who are anti-science. No one with any respect for the scientific method would doctor the data as they have.

Wayne Spletstoser (“Rigor of science or rigor of mortis,” Feb. 1) jumps on the anti-science bandwagon, using clever verbiage to claim Trump supporters deserve to die for their beliefs. At least Coffey says “… We mourn the loss of all lives”; Spletstoser goes far beyond just a lack of sensitivity.

I am a Republican and a retired scientist. These guys claim to understand science, but by their actions, they obviously do not. Making up data to prove your thesis is not science, it is hokum.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

