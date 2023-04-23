The Corvallis Clinic has announced it is no longer accepting Medicare except for established patients, but instead will accept only patients with Medicare Advantage plans or certain private insurance plans.

The company claims that Medicare reimbursements are too low. Oh, boohoo; cry me some crocodile tears for the poor impoverished doctors.

The Corvallis Clinic is simply the latest example of unacceptable corporate greed in our health care industry, and another nail in the coffin of privatized health care.

The entire private health care industry in the United States should be nationalized, as it is in many European nations. National health insurance is the answer, not greedy doctors limiting their care to those with insurance they find acceptable.

I will never again do business with The Corvallis Clinic or its money-hungry medical team.

Lee Siegel

Newport