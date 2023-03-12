My wife and I are in our 70s. Over the last 35 years, I have voted for every bond measure that added to what I think of as quality-of-life issues, such as libraries, schools, parks, fire and police, the senior center, school earthquake upgrades, new schools, etc.

Unfortunately, without a sales tax, the tax system in Oregon disproportionately relies on property taxes, which can place an undue burden on those of us in our later years.

Currently our property tax is almost 15% of our income from a modest pension and both our Social Security incomes.

And now we are in a very inflationary environment that puts further stress on our cost of living at a time when there is no other way to increase our income like we might do if we were of working age.

Which brings me to the matter of the proposed bond measure for the Justice System Improvement Program.

While I recognize the need for a new jail and other aspects of the bond, I just can’t see myself voting for even higher property taxes at this point in my life. It’s a dilemma for me, but ultimately I don’t want to be priced out of my own home.

We have friends in other states who have just as many services as we do in Corvallis, but their property taxes are half or less of what ours are. Consequently, I won’t be voting for or supporting the measure.

Fred Hughes

Corvallis