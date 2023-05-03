Why I’ll vote “No” on Measure 2-140:
1. $110 million is big money, doubling Benton County’s (our) debt. Where are the limits to rising property taxes?
2. The total project cost is at least $179 million.
3. The measure is for building construction only.
4. There is no accounting for ongoing operating expenses such as staffing, maintenance, insurance, etc.
5. A token amount, $1.5 million, goes toward youth mental health facilities, and $3 million goes for a homeless navigation center, while sheriff operations get $40 million.
6. Each jail bed costs over a half-million dollars.
7. Supposedly, 16 beds out of 120 are for maximum security. The remaining, presumably rent-free, are for the criminalized homeless, mentally ill and drug-addicted.
8. Homelessness, affordable housing, mental illness, drugs, policing and the county landfill are the big issues for Benton County, not premium facilities for the jailed, lawyers and administrators.
9. This is a proposal for a riverside growth industry on valuable cropland on a U.S. highway at the entrance to downtown Corvallis.
10. Do we want Benton County and Corvallis to be known for our university or for our jail?
I will certainly vote “No” on the measure.
Kenneth Sansome
North Albany