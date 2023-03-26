This May, Benton County voters will be asked once again to approve a bond issue in order to build a new jail as well as other construction to facilitate an expansion of the local bureaucracy.

It is my understanding that a new courthouse is not included in the ballot measure.

We moved to Benton County when we retired in 2007. In the ensuing decade and a half, my observation has been that local elected officials are not good stewards of the public purse. Whether boom or bust, low inflation or high inflation, the agenda has seemed the same — increase taxes and fees and then find something to spend more money on in perpetuity.

In 2008, our property taxes were $4,218; in 2022, they totaled $7,044 — a 67% increase. For the first three months of 2018, our city services bill averaged $69; for the first three months of 2023, $107. That's a 55% increase in five years, with an additional $11.50 in police and fire fees scheduled to be tacked on in July.

The increase in the city services bill is already costing us more than double what this bond measure would. And note that I have addressed neither local tax increases tacked onto gas, electric, waste and cable bills, nor the additional $46 per month that natural gas cost this winter due to actions by (nonlocal) politicians.

The only way we could pay for more government grab is by cutting back on charitable giving, and we’re not going to do that. We’ll be voting “No.”

John Brenan

Corvallis