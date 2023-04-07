Is new justice campus fiscally prudent?

I am fiscally conservative and always look closely at bond measures that increase my taxes.

I also look at the condition of existing facilities slated for replacement, as nothing lasts forever. Our current historical courthouse is 135 years old, while the jail and sheriff’s office are almost 50 years old. Although there have been numerous upgrades over the years, they no longer function well together. The county spends $1.5 million a year transporting offenders to other counties for housing.

Across the county, homeless encampments are causing environmental problems including needles, defecation and trash that often ends up in our waterways. The proposed Homeless Navigation Center could help address the underlying causes of homelessness and transition people off the streets vs. the financial burden of jail stays, emergency room overcrowding, citations and police encounters.

The county looked at keeping these services downtown; however, that proved to be impractical. The new Justice System Campus will include a new courthouse, district attorney’s office, sheriff’s office, jail and emergency operations center in close proximity to downtown.

Flooding and earthquakes seem to get our attention only when they happen. We are grossly ill prepared for the next catastrophic event. The new Emergency Operations Center will allow first responders to effectively coordinate emergency response to keep us safe in the case of disaster.

I’ll be voting in favor of Measure 2-140, as the investment in our criminal justice system, emergency response and homelessness is long overdue.

David Dodson

Corvallis