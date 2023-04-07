“This isn’t what high school’s supposed to be,” said a teenager after another mass shooting.
When I graduated in 1975, I could not in my worst nightmare have seen what students in all grades now know: They are in danger of death every day, while members of one of the two political parties who govern America proudly on their lapels wear assault-rifle pins, “tributes” to their freedom, while their children know these rifles as weapons against them.
This isn’t what my country’s supposed to be. I say this as an old man who wants our kids to feel fancy-free and fearless as I did.
Steven Kunert
Corvallis