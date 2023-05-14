I voted “Yes” on Bond Measure 2-140.

My biggest influence is that I live downtown, where we experience on a daily basis many neglected side effects of problems resulting from homelessness, mental health problems and the small but criminal element within the homeless community.

Many residents of downtown are disabled and/or seniors. We are frequently experiencing menacing, harassment, threats, etc. The perpetrators are being booked and released on a regular basis.

This situation has continued to get worse over the years. It’s my understanding that it took about three years to do the work to get Measure 2-140 on the ballot; if it passes, I’m guessing another it will take another two or three years to build the facility and become fully operational.

What a mess we will have by then.

If the measure is voted down, it may take another three years for another proposal and another two or three years to build, implement, etc.

If voted down, I believe Corvallis will become a very different city in five or six years, with an increase in violence and homelessness we have never seen here.

Having said that, some of us have become good friends with some of our homeless neighbors and have come to realize how many of them are preyed upon like we are. Day and night.

We call the police; sometimes they come. If they make an arrest, the individual can be right back in our face in a few hours and mad we called the police.

Ron Gibbons

Corvallis