As an educator who has worked with immigrant and low-income students for many years, I know firsthand how important school-based health centers can be for these students.

That’s why I was so dismayed to hear school board candidate Sean Taylor’s recent comments about these vital resources.

For many immigrant and low-income students, school-based health centers can be a lifeline, providing access to medical care and information that might not otherwise be available to them. These centers help to build trust and relationships with students and their families, which is critical for ensuring that they receive the care and support they need.

In addition, school-based health centers can play an important role in reducing health disparities among low-income and minority students. These students are often more likely to experience health problems and less likely to receive the care they need.

By providing on-site medical, dental and behavioral health care, as well as help with insurance enrollment and access to community resources, school-based health centers can help to level the playing field for these students.

We cannot afford to ignore the needs of our most vulnerable students. School-based health centers are a critical resource that can help to ensure that all students have access to the care and support they need to thrive.

I urge all voters to support Michael Thomson, who recognizes the importance of these centers and who will work to ensure that all students have access to them.

Emily Pedersen

Corvallis