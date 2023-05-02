I am writing to express my strong support for Ben Watts, who is running for the Greater Albany Public Schools school board.

His response to the question about school-based health centers demonstrates his commitment to the well-being of our students.

School-based health centers are a lifeline for many immigrant and refugee students, providing them with the critical health services they need within steps of their classrooms.

This proximity helps to build relationships with students and their families, and also saves working parents from having to take a day off to get their children to medical appointments.

School-based health centers offer a range of services, from vaccinations and preventive care to mental health support and contraception. By providing access to these services, we can help to ensure that our students are healthy, present in school and ready to learn.

I believe that Ben Watts’ support for school-based health centers is a testament to his dedication to our community and our students. I urge voters to support him in the upcoming election.

Maria Buttram

Albany