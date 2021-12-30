Letter: Writer suggests rethinking opinion

As a transportation economist, I take exception to the raspberry given to the Benton County Board of Commissioners on the Coffin Butte Landfill decision.

You seem to suggest that the costs of transporting our trash somewhere would somehow reduce transport costs and the associated impact on the environment. Please note that the transport costs and resulting environmental impact from transportation are already being incurred, as the majority of current landfill deposits come from entities located outside — and sometimes a great distance from — Benton County.

Indeed, if a different site was located nearer our major landfill donors, the resulting overall impact on the environment from transport could even be lower.

I would argue that a possible increase in the cost of garbage service for Benton County residents is the price we pay to reduce the environmental and other damages to Benton County residents that would be caused by the landfill expansion. There is no such thing as a free lunch!

I suggest you reconsider your opinion.

B. Starr McMullen

Professor Emeritus of Economics, Oregon State University, Past President of the Transportation Research Forum, Past President of the Transportation and Public Utilities Group of the American Economic Association

Corvallis

