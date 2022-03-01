Letter: Writer should be ashamed of himself

In his letter of Feb. 16 (“No war declared on US in two decades”), Mike Beilstein claims the U.S. military “is as bad or worse than Nazi Germany.”

He should be ashamed of himself. The Wehrmacht was complicit in genocide on the Russian Front that killed millions of civilians under the Barbarossa orders over three years — estimates range from 1.5 million to more than 4 million murdered noncombatants.

According to the Department of Defense data, in the last five years, approximately 2,000 civilians have been killed in some way by U.S. military action. The Nazis intentionally murdered more civilians on the Eastern Front in one day than all civilian deaths from all causes by the U.S. military over five years. Beilstein’s attempt to make the U.S. worse than the Nazis is insulting.